Pokémon TCG: Crown Zenith's English Melony Revealed Pokémon TCG: Crown Zenith’s English-language Melony is revealed on this foodie-themed Special Art Rare by artist saino misaki.

The Pokémon TCG has revealed the English-language versions of new cards coming in the next special set. January 2023 will see the release of Crown Zenith, a special set that will only be available in branded products rather than booster boxes. The art-themed Crown Zenith closes out the Sword & Shield era as The Pokémon Company International plans to switch over to the Scarlet & Violet series block in March 2023. Crown Zenith is largely based on Japan's VSTAR Universe, which was a reprint set with a large Secret Rare section that introduced two new card types: Art Rares and Special Art Rares. Art Rares are much like Character Rares, but they do not show Pokémon with Trainers, rather showing them in their environments or sometimes even interacting with other species in interesting ways. Special Art Rares are like Alternate Arts, combining the idea of Art Rares with mechanics like V, VMAX, and VSTAR. Here is a new card that has been revealed from Crown Zenith featuring Melony on a Special Art Rare Trainer Supporter.

Melony, is the Gym Leader of Circhester Stadium and, fun fact, mother to Gordy. She is drawn here in this Special Art Rare cooking a full-course meal, and looking thrilled as she does it. This card is illustrated by artist saino misaki who has been contributing to the TCG since Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars, making them a relatively new addition. Notable cards by misaki include the gorgeous Mimikyu V Character Super Rare from Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars, Mawile V Character Super Rare from Sword & Shield – Silver Tempest, and many Full Art Trainers released this year, including Nessa, Lady, and Furisode Girl. misaki has certainly become known for gorgeous Full Art Trainer cards since their arrival in the TCG in early 2022, so it's great to see this artist get even more creative with this Special Art Rare.

Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include, so be sure to keep an eye on our coverage. You can stay tuned for previews of VSTAR Universe cards as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCG right here at Bleeding Cool.