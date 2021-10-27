Pokémon TCG Delays This Weekend's Fusion Strike Pre-Release

Folks looking forward to this weekend's pre-release of the new Pokémon TCG expansion Sword & Shield – Fusion Strike are in for a disappointment. ("Folks" is me. I'm "folks.") Retailers at local game stores nationwide have received word from The Pokémon Company that Sword & Shield – Fusion Strike Build & Battle kits will not be available until November 6th. Let's get into the details.

Originally slated for Saturday, October 30th, 2021, pre-release events for Sword & Shield – Fusion Strike rely on these Build & Battle kits. These boxes include four packs of the new set Sword & Shield – Fusion Strike along with one of four stamped SWSH Black Star Promo cards. The promo cards have now been revealed to be Oricorio, Pyukumuku, Deoxys, and Latias, but the artwork for these promos has yet to be revealed as of this writing. The Build & Battle boxes also come with an Evolution pack. This is not the Pokémon TCG expansion XY – Evolutions but is instead a phrase for a stack of cards wrapped in cellophane used for the express purpose of building a competitive deck.

Build & Battle kits are for both collectors and players. Players often congregate at game stores for pre-release events to engage in tournament gameplay while collectors are able to purchase the kits. Sometimes, stores even offer three loose packs of the new Pokémon TCG set as part of the deal. Now, pre-release weekend will begin November 6th, 2021, pushing it all back one week. The set will then have its full release the following Friday, November 12th, 2021.

Here's how the Pokémon TCG describes Sword & Shield – Fusion Strike:

The path ahead is riddled with rivals and fierce battles. Fortunately, it also harbors limitless potential as the new Fusion Strike style emerges, capturing the unbound spirit of Pokémon and Trainers alike! Adaptable new Pokémon V like Genesect V, Hoopa V, and Mew VMAX are eager for battle, while Single Strike and Rapid Strike Pokémon loom large as Rillaboom VMAX, Cinderace VMAX, and Inteleon VMAX appear in their Gigantamax forms. Go with the flow and discover powerful new strategies in Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield—Fusion Strike! Over 260 cards 20 powerful Pokémon V and eight enormous Pokémon VMAX Over 20 new Fusion Strike cards More new Single Strike and Rapid Strike cards 20 Trainer cards and a new Special Energy card