Pokémon TCG Early Opening: Crown Zenith Mini Tin Pokémon TCG Early Opening: The as-of-yet unreleased Crown Zenith Mini Tin is here, so let's take a look at what we have here.

Today, we have a very special Pokémon TCG series of openings here at Bleeding Cool. The Pokémon International has provided an early look at products from the new special set Crown Zenith which had a few, but not all, of its products come out. The art-themed Crown Zenith closes out the Sword & Shield era with a bang, as the Scarlet & Violet series block will launch in March 2023. Crown Zenith introduces two new card types: Illustrator Rares and Special Illustrator Rares, called Art Rares and Special Art Rares in Japan. Illustrator Rares are much like Illustrator Rares, but they do not show Pokémon with Trainers, rather showing them in their environments or sometimes even interacting with other species in interesting ways. Special Illustrator Rares are like Alternate Arts, combining the idea of Illustrator Rares with mechanics like V, VMAX, and VSTAR. These cards make Crown Zenith one of the most beautiful art-driven sets of all time… so I couldn't be more excited to start opening and showing you all the cards. This time, we get to get an early look at Crown Zenith Mini Tin which comes out February 17th, 2023.

Here's what you get in the Pokémon TCG: Crown Zenith Mini Tin:

Two packs of Crown Zenith

Non-TCG, square cut connecting sticker card feature the Mini Tin's art

If the Crown Zenith Elite Trainer Box is the biggest helping of this set, this is an appetizer. With just two packs, this is a nice little sample of the set. However, it's also not the best way to work on completing the set if you're already knee-deep in it. With no SWSH Black Star Promos, this is a better small dip into the set than, say, the four- or five-pack boxes. It's a good bet for that purpose. My pulls from this tin were just a Turtwig Illustrator Rare, and the benefit of this set is that you're almost for sure going to get something cool like this, even in just two packs.