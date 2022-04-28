Pokémon TCG Finally Reveals Cards From Pokémon GO Expansion

The Pokémon Trading Card Game has finally revealed cards and complete product descriptions from the upcoming special Pokémon GO expansion. Releasing on July 1st, 2022, this special collaboration inspired by Niantic's mobile game will include Pokémon TCG cards featuring photorealistic artwork and gameplay inspired by the beloved mobile title. Let's get into the details.

Here's what the Pokémon TCG had to say about this upcoming special release:

Certain cards illustrate Pokémon as if they have jumped out into the real world, such as Pikachu walking alongside its Trainer and Snorlax sleeping wherever it pleases, while other cards portray Pokémon in scenes that are familiar to the mobile game, such as Blissey valiantly defending a Gym and Aipom dodging a Poké Ball. In addition, objects and characters from the world of Pokémon GO will appear as Trainer cards, such as PokéStop as a Stadium card and Lure Module as an Item card, as well as Spark of Team Instinct, Blanche of Team Mystic and Candela of Team Valor as Supporter cards.

The Pokémon TCG: Pokémon GO expansion will begin hitting shelves on July 1st, 2022 with more releases coming at a later date.

The Pokémon TCG: Pokémon GO products include:

Pokémon GO Pokémon Center Elite Trainer Box Plus (exclusive to Pokémon Center and now available for preorder in the US, Canada and the UK until June 24, 2022, includes one foil promo card featuring Mewtwo V)

Pokémon GO Elite Trainer Box (includes one foil promo card featuring Mewtwo V)

Pokémon GO Premium Collection—Radiant Eevee (now available for preorder at Pokémon Center in the US, Canada and the UK until June 24, 2022, includes one foil promo card featuring Radiant Eevee)

Pokémon GO Special Collections (includes one of three full-art foil promo cards featuring Spark, Blanche or Candela)

Pokémon GO Collection—Alolan Exeggutor V (includes one foil promo card and one oversize foil card featuring Alolan Exeggutor V)

Pokémon GO Tin (includes one foil promo card featuring Pikachu with the Gift Delivery attack)

Pokémon GO Poké Ball Tin

Pokémon GO Mini Tins featuring Magikarp, Eevee, Blissey, Pikachu and Snorlax

Pokémon GO V Battle Decks (includes one of two foil promo cards featuring Mewtwo V or Melmetal V)

Pokémon GO V Battle Deck—Mewtwo vs. Melmetal (includes two foil promo cards featuring Mewtwo V and Melmetal V)