Pokémon TCG Japan: Clay Burst Preview: Maushold Illustration Rare

The next two sets of the Scarlet & Violet era are arriving on April 14th in Japan. The two sets, Snow Hazard and Clay Burst, will largely focus on the Treasures of Ruin Legendary group from the region of Paldea introduced in Scarlet & Violet. In this expansion, all four Treasures of Ruin (Chien-Pao, Ting-Lu, Chi-Yu, and Wo-Chien) will receive Pokémon ex. This set follows Pokémon TCG Japan's Scarlet ex and Violet ex and the subset Triplet Beat which were released in early 2023, kicking off the new Paldea-themed series block that will presumably run for the next three years. Snow Hazard and Clay Burst will merge with Triplet Beat as the basis for Scarlet & Violet – Paldea Evolved, the second English-language expansion set of the Generation Nine era, which will release on June 30, 2023. The Pokémon ex mechanic, the main mechanic of this new era, continues in Snow Hazard and Clay Burst, as does the layout of the Secret Rare section, which includes Illustration Rares, Special Illustration Rares, Full Art ex, Full Art Trainers, Special Illustration Rare Trainers, and Gold cards. Today, let's take a look at another Illustration Rare revealed for the set, which features Maushold.

The direct previous set, Triplet Beat, featured the debut of Maushold in the Pokémon TCG. Maushold is the evolution of Tandemaus, showing a pair of Pokémon intrinsically linked, evolving either into a Family of Three or a Family of Four Maushold. In Clay Burst, Saya Tsuruta illustrates the standard Maushold card shown to the right while Mizue delivers the Illustration Rare pictured to the left, which shows both forms of Maushold. Mizue has been contributing to the Pokémon TCG since the special Call of Legends set. Mizue's recent notable credits include Radiant Charjabug from Crown Zenith, Stoutland Character Rare from Sun & Moon – Cosmic Eclipse, and a slew of "Baby Shinies" from both Hidden Fates and Shining Fates.

Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include