Pokémon TCG Japan: Incandescent Arcana Preview: More Holos

One of the most highly anticipated Pokémon TCG sets arriving in Japan this year has now been revealed. Incandescent Arcana is set for release on September 2nd, 2022, in Japan. Unlike the direct previous Japanese set, the Origin Forme Giratina-themed Lost Abyss that brought back the Lost Zone mechanic, this set will include Character Rares and Radiant Pokémon. Leading this set is the unusual but exciting Alolan Vulpix VSTAR, which follows the fun trend of Pikachu and Eevee Ultra Rares, where it's the cute and iconic form that gets the feature rather than the highest evolution. This set, along with the following main series Japanese set Paradigm Trigger, which will focus on Lugia, will be the basis of the fourth and final English-language Sword & Shield set of 2022, which is expected to close out the era. Today, we continue our Incandescent Arcana previews with the series of holographic cards.

From the holographic choices here, you can tell that we're wrapping up the Sword & Shield era. We have one enduring icon with Mewtwo followed by the two Galarian original mascots, Zacian and Zamazenta. Atsushi Furusawa illustrates Mewtwo charging up a powerful attack, much in the style of the anime, to great effect. Illustrator nagimiso takes on Zacian, who looks so majestic in this piece that you can almost hear "The Circle of Life" building as it approaches the rock on which it stands. Finally, Zamazenta is drawn by GIDORA, who perfectly captures the awe of what it would be like to see this Legendary walking toward you in an everyday setting.

Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include.