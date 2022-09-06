Pokémon TCG Japan: Incandescent Arcana Preview: Reshiram Full Art

One of the most highly anticipated Pokémon TCG sets arriving in Japan this year has now been revealed. Incandescent Arcana is set for release on September 2nd, 2022, in Japan. Unlike the direct previous Japanese set, the Origin Forme Giratina-themed Lost Abyss that brought back the Lost Zone mechanic, this set will include Character Rares and Radiant Pokémon. Leading this set is the unusual but exciting Alolan Vulpix VSTAR, which follows the fun trend of Pikachu and Eevee Ultra Rares, where it's the cute and iconic form that gets the feature rather than the highest evolution. This set, along with the following main series Japanese set Paradigm Trigger, which will focus on Lugia, will be the basis of the fourth and final English-language Sword & Shield set of 2022, which is expected to close out the era. Today, we continue our Incandescent Arcana previews with another beautiful Full Art V from this set's Secret Rare section.

N-DESIGN Inc. takes on the art duties for this Reshiram V Full Art. Reshiram takes on a noble pose, lifting its chin high and spreading its wings majestically. Behind this Fire-type Dragon, the background is a swirl of warm orange, blazing red, and royal purple, complemented by a light swirl that circles behind Reshiram, creating depth in this textured foil card. Due to the use of silver line art on Sword & Shield-era Full Art, the white and silver color palette of this Unova Legendary Pokémon perfectly vibes with this card style. This is a sleek, beautiful card that I can't wait to pull when it shows up in the English-language expansion.

Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include, so be sure to keep an eye on our coverage. You can stay tuned for previews of Incandescent Arcana cards as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCG right here at Bleeding Cool.