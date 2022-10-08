Pokémon TCG Japan: Paradigm Trigger Preview: Regi Full Arts

Pokémon TCG Japan has revealed the pack art and cards for Paradigm Trigger, the final main series set of the Sword & Shield era. Paradigm Trigger is set for release on October 21st, 2022, in Japan. So far, we can confirm that this set focuses primarily on Lugia and contains a Lugia VSTAR, with the Galarian Legendaries Regidrago and Regieleki also appearing on the pack art. Regidrago will receive a VSTAR, while Regieleki will appear on a VMAX. In addition to the main set, there will also be promo packs given out with booster boxes that contain more cards, including a Lugia VSTAR with different art. This set, along with the direct previous Japanese set Incandescent Arcana which focused on Alolan Vulpix, will be the basis of the fourth and final English-language Sword & Shield set of 2022, which is expected to close out the era for international audiences. Today, we continue our Paradigm Trigger previews by checking out two Secret Rares from the set.

Today's previews feature Regieleki V Full Art and Regidrago V Full Art. These are Secret Rares in Japan, but English-language Pokémon TCG sets include Full Arts in the standard numbering of the set. If these appear in Sword & Shield – Silver Tempest, and they are quite likely to, they will be in the standard set after the non-Full Art Trainers. I think both of these are quite nice, with Eske Yoshinob delivering a highly detailed Full Art Regieleki with a striking background and N-DESIGN Inc. letting the strength and strangeness of Regidrago's design shine in these two cards.

Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include, so be sure to keep an eye on our coverage.