Pokémon TCG Japan: Paradigm Trigger Preview: Regidrago VSTAR

Pokémon TCG Japan has revealed the pack art and cards for Paradigm Trigger, the final main series set of the Sword & Shield era. Paradigm Trigger is set for release on October 21st, 2022, in Japan. So far, we can confirm that this set focuses primarily on Lugia and contains a Lugia VSTAR, with the Galarian Legendaries Regidrago and Regieleki also appearing on the pack art. Regidrago will receive a VSTAR, while Regieleki will appear on a VMAX. In addition to the main set, there will also be promo packs given out with booster boxes that contain more cards, including a Lugia VSTAR with different art. This set, along with the direct previous Japanese set Incandescent Arcana which focused on Alolan Vulpix, will be the basis of the fourth and final English-language Sword & Shield set of 2022, which is expected to close out the era for international audiences. Today, we continue our Paradigm Trigger previews by checking out two Regidrago Ultra Rares.

Regidrago gets its first Ultra Rare features with a Regidrago V and a Regidragon VSTAR. Regidrago V gets an overwhelmingly bright illustration from N-DESIGN Inc. that shows the draconic Legendary Pokémon letting loose a powerful, ruby-red beam of power. My favorite of the two is the VSTAR, illustrated by PLANETA Yamashita. We get a way better look at Regidrago's interesting and unique character design in this VSTAR. The artwork here positions the Pokémon to show the dragon heads on the side of its spherical body, with the golden VSTAR energy vibing well with the gold border of Dragon-type cards.

Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include, so be sure to keep an eye on our coverage. You can stay tuned for previews of Paradigm Trigger cards as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCG right here at Bleeding Cool.