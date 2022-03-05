Pokémon TCG Japan Reveals Time Gazer & Space Juggler Sets

The next two Pokémon TCG coming to Japan have been revealed. Time Gazer and Space Juggler will be released at the same time. They focus on the Origin Formes of Sinnoh Legendaries Palkia and Dialga which were revealed in the Nintendo Switch game Pokémon Legends: Arceus. Time Gazer and Space Juggler will continue to VSTAR mechanic introduced this year and is likely to feature Rainbow Rares, Gold VSTARs, and more. These two sets, along with the February 2022 special expansion Battle Region, are likely to be the basis of the next English-language set, Sword & Shield – Astral Radiance, coming in May 2022. Today, let's take a look at what we know so far about these dual sets.

Both sets will be release on April 8th

Each set includes 67 cards before Secret Rares

Origin Forme Palkia V and Origin Forme Palkia VSTAR will be included in the sets

Origin Forme Dialga V and Origin Forme Dialga VSTAR will be included in the sets

There will be holographic versions of the Hiusian Starters: Typhlosion, Samurott, and Decidueye which debuted as Pokémon-V and VSTAR in the previous set, Battle Region. This is quite like how Sword & Shield – Chilling Reign debuted the Galarian Birds as Pokémon-V and then the next set Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies featured all three as holos.

Other holos include Bastiodon, Rampardos, Magnezone, Irida (Trainer who is likely to be a Full Art as well), Adaman (same).

Stay tuned for upcoming card reveals from both of these sets coming soon.

Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include, so be sure to keep an eye on our coverage. You can stay tuned for previews of Time Gazer and Space Juggler cards as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCG right here at Bleeding Cool.