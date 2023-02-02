Pokémon TCG Japan: Scarlet Ex Preview: Jacq Special Art Rare Pokémon TCG Japan's first Generation Nine set, Scarlet ex, features biology professor Jacq on a Special Art Rare Trainer card.

It's time for a new era. Pokémon TCG Japan has released two sets that kick off Generation Nine and bring Paldean Pokémon and Trainers to the Pokémon TCG for the first time. These two sister sets are Scarlet ex and Violet ex. These sets and as well as three 60-card Starter Set ex decks will be the basis of the English-language set Scarlet & Violet base coming out internationally on March 31, 2023. Starting with these sets, English-language versions of the sets will now more closely mirror Japanese expansions, using silver borders and set codes instead of set symbols. Scarlet ex and Violet ex also see the return of the original lowercase ex card type as well as the debut of the Terastal ex card type that will replace Vs and VMAX as Ultra Rares. We also now know that Illustrator Rares and Special Illustrator Rares, a card type that debuted in Crown Zenith, will return with this set, with ex cards being the mechanic we'll see depicted. Today, we take a look at another Special Art Rare (called Special Illustration Rare in English) from Scarlet ex.

Just like the studious Penny Special Art Rare Trainer from this very set, Jacq gets an academic setting on his own Special Art Rare. Jacq is the homeroom and biology teacher from Scarlet's Naranja Academy and Violet's Uva Academy. Jacq's Pokémon of choice are Arcanine, Lurantis, Swalot, Mudsdale, Slowbro, and Farigiraf.

Oswaldo KATO, a relatively new contributor to the Pokémon TCG as of the Sword & Shield era, is the artist behind this stellar artwork. KATO is one of the most popular artists in the cards that have been under the Alt Art umbrella. This includes actual official Alternate Arts like the Golurk V from Evolving Skies; Character Super Rares like Centiskorch VMAX from Lost Origin; and Special Illustrator Rares like Charizard V from the Charizard Ultra-Premium Collection.

Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include, so be sure to keep an eye on our coverage. You can stay tuned for previews of VSTAR Universe cards as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCG right here at Bleeding Cool.