Pokémon TCG Japan: Scarlet & Violet Ex Preview: Armarouge Art Rare Armarouge debuts in the Pokémon TCG with an Art Rare in Japan's Scarlet ex, set to be adapted into the English Scarlet & Violet base.

It's time for a new era. Pokémon TCG Japan will release two sets on January 20, 2023, that will kick off Generation Nine and bring Pokémon and Trainers to the Pokémon TCG. These two sister sets are Scarlet ex and Violet ex. These sets and as well as three 60-card Starter Set ex decks will be the basis of the English-language set Scarlet & Violet base coming out internationally on March 31, 2023. The news hit when it was revealed that the English-language version of the sets will now more closely mirror Japanese sets, using silver borders and set codes instead of set symbols. This set also sees the return of the original lowercase ex card type as well as the debut of the Terastal ex card type that will replace Vs and VMAX as Ultra Rares. We also now know that Art Rares and Special Art Rares, a card type that debuted in Crown Zenith, will return with this set, with ex cards being the mechanic we'll see on SARs. Today, let's take a look at some new species getting an Art Rare in the Scarlet & Violet era.

Armarouge is a new Fire/Psychic-type Pokémon from Paldea. It evolves from Charcadet when exposed to Auspicious Armor. Charcadet has a split evolutionary path, as it will instead evolve to the Fire/Ghost-type Ceruledge when exposed to Malicious Armor. Get to know the new species Armarouge better by reading its Dex entries:

Armarouge evolved through the use of a set of armor that belonged to a distinguished warrior. This Pokémon is incredibly loyal. This Pokémon clads itself in armor that has been fortified by psychic and fire energy, and it shoots blazing fireballs.

This Art Rare depicts Armarouge guarding its Trainers house. This homey illustration comes from nagimiso, who has been with the Pokémon TCG since the XY-era special set Double Crisis. Notable nagimiso cards include Team Magma's Groudon EX and Team Aqua's Kyogre EX from Double Crisis, Boss's Orders from Sword & Shield – Rebel Clash, and Jolteon V Alternate Art from SWSH Black Star promos.

Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include, so be sure to keep an eye on our coverage. You can stay tuned for previews of VSTAR Universe cards as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCG right here at Bleeding Cool.