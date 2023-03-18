Pokémon TCG Japan: Scarlet & Violet Ex Preview: Bombirdier Bombirdier, a new Paldean species introduced in the Scarlet & Violet games, makes it Pokémon TCG debut in this Japanese set.

It's time for a new era. Pokémon TCG Japan has released two sets that kick off Generation Nine and bring Paldean Pokémon and Trainers to the Pokémon TCG for the first time. These two sister sets are Scarlet ex and Violet ex. These sets and as well as three 60-card Starter Set ex decks will be the basis of the English-language set Scarlet & Violet base coming out internationally on March 31, 2023. Starting with these sets, English-language versions of the sets will now more closely mirror Japanese expansions, using silver borders and set codes instead of set symbols. Scarlet ex and Violet ex also see the return of the original lowercase ex card type as well as the debut of the Terastal ex card type that will replace Vs and VMAX as Ultra Rares. We also now know that Illustration Rares and Special Illustration Rares, a card type that debuted in Crown Zenith, will return with this set, with ex cards being the mechanic we'll see depicted. Today, we take a look at another line of new Paldean species that have arrived in the Pokémon TCG.

Bombirdier is a new single-stage Pokémon that was introduced along with the region of Paldea in the Scarlet & Violet games. Bombirdier is a dual Flying/Dark-type species. Let's take a look at its Dex entries to get to know it better. Bombidier's Dex entries read:

It gathers things up in an apron made from shed feathers added to the Pokémon's chest feathers, then drops those things from high places for fun. Bombirdier uses the apron on its chest to bundle up food, which it carries back to its nest. It enjoys dropping things that make loud noises.

The above card, Bombirdier's debut appearance in the TCG, is illustrated by nagimiso. It also gets an Illustration Rare in the set by artist Shibuzoh. which we spotlighted here.

