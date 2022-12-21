Pokémon TCG Japan: Scarlet & Violet Ex Preview: Fuecoco

It's time for a new era. Pokémon TCG Japan will release two sets on January 20, 2023, that will kick off Generation Nine and bring Pokémon and Trainers to the Pokémon TCG. These two sister sets are Scarlet ex and Violet ex. These sets and as well as three 60-card Starter Set ex decks will be the basis of the English-language set Scarlet & Violet base coming out internationally on March 31, 2023. News hit when it was revealed that the English-language version of the sets will now more closely mirror Japanese sets, using silver borders and set codes instead of set symbols. This set also sees the return of the original lowcase ex card type as well as the debut of the Terastal ex card type that will replace Vs and VMAX as Ultra Rares. We have not yet seen how the Full Arts and Secret Rares of the Scarlet & Violet era will appear. Today, let's take a look at a card feature the debut appearance of the third and final Paldean Starter we are showing in these previews: Fuecoco.

Fuecoco is the Fire-type Starter of Paldea. It evolves into Crocalor who then evolves into the Fire/Ghost-type Skeledirge, who we are likely to see be a set mascot of a later expansion. Fuecoco's Dex entries read:

It lies on warm rocks and uses the heat absorbed by its square-shaped scales to create fire energy. Its flame sac is small, so energy is always leaking out. This energy is released from the dent atop Fuecoco's head and flickers to and fro.

Artist Akira Komayama illustrates this card. Komoyama has been contributing to the Pokémon TCG since Call of Legends. Some of his recent memorable cards include Galarian Zapdos V Alternate Art from Sword & Shield – Chilling Reign, Genesect V Alternate Art from Sword & Shield – Fusion Strike, Starmie V Character Super Rare with Misty from Sword & Shield – Astral Radiance, and Deoxys VMAX Special Art Rare from Japan's VSTAR Universe which will likely be adapted in Crown Zenith.

This card will be available in Japan's Starter Set: Fuecoco & Ampharos EX and the international Scarlet & Violet base, but it will initially arrive in the Paldea Collection boxes in English.

Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include, so be sure to keep an eye on our coverage.