Dragon Ball Super Previews Fighter's Ambition: Goku Super Rare

Bandai's has announced the new Dragon Ball Super Card Game set. This set comes just two months after the first set of the new and current series block, Zenkai Series, which sees the introduction of Z-Cards as well as a change in the holo pattern used for Super Rares, Special Rares, and Secret Rares. The set, titled Fighter's Ambition (with its full name being Zenkai Series: Fighter's Ambition) is the nineteenth main set and second Zenkai Series set. It is expected to hit shelves on November 18th, 2022 in booster packs, booster boxes, and premium packs. Fighter's Ambition will focus on the new canonical film Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, the direct previous film Broly, and even the non-canon but incredibly fun Super Android 13! movie. In honor of the announcement of this new Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into some of the most intriguing upcoming cards from a collector's perspective. Today, let's check out a Super Rare from Fighter's Ambition.

Son Goku, Stronger Together SR is a Super Rare that shows what Goku was up to during the Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero film while Gohan and Piccolo were on Earth fighting the Red Ribbon Army's new and most dangerous creations. Goku was away on Beerus's planet training with Vegeta, a session that culminated in a decisive battle between the longtime rivals who have become friends. Broly was there as well, showing that he is working on getting control over his power.

This preview also features Gotenks, Reckless Rush, which shows the malformed result of Goten and Trunks' sloppy, unpracticed attempt at the Fusion Dance from Super Hero.

Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for more Dragon Ball Super Card Game previews from Zenkai Series: Fighter's Ambition. Stay tuned for more as well as other reveals from upcoming DBSCG products.