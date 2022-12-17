Pokémon TCG Japan: Scarlet & Violet Ex Preview: Koraidon Ex

It's time for a new era. Pokémon TCG Japan will release two sets on January 20, 2023 that will kick off Generation Nine and bring Pokémon and Trainers to the Pokémon TCG. These two sister sets are Scarlet ex and Violet ex. These sets and as well as three 60-card Starter Set ex decks will be the basis of the English-language set Scarlet & Violet base coming out internationally on March 31, 2023. News hit when it was revealed that the English-language version of the sets will now more closely mirror Japanese sets, using silver borders and set codes instead of set symbols. This set also sees the return of the original lowcase ex card type as well as the debut of the Terastal ex card type that will replace Vs and VMAX as Ultra Rares. We have not yet seen how the Full Arts and Secret Rares of the Scarlet & Violet era will appear. Today, let's take a look at another set mascot from the new era.

Koraidon is the set mascot of Scarlet ex, as it is the game mascot of Pokémon: Scarlet. This new Legendary Pokémon has five different forms including Limited, Sprinting, Swimming, Gilding, and Apex Builds which we'll likely see during future Scarlet & Violet-era sets. It is a Fighting/Dragon-type Pokémon. Koraidon's Dex entries are as follows:

This seems to be the Winged King mentioned in an old expedition journal. It was said to have split the land with its bare fists. This Pokémon resembles Cyclizar, but it is far burlier and more ferocious. Nothing is known about its ecology or other features.

This card is illustrated by aky CG Works who has been contributing to the hobby since Sun & Moon – Unbroken Bonds. aky CG Works is mostly known for Ultra Rare card art with a 3D style. Notable cards include Meowth V and VMAX from SWSH Black Star Promos, Reshiram & Charizard GX Full Art from Sun & Moon – Unbroken Bonds, Mewtwo GX and Charizard GX from Hidden Fates, Snorlax VMAX from Sword & Shield, Charizard VMAX from Sword & Shield – Darkness Ablaze, Pikachu VMAX from Sword & Shield – Vivid Voltage, and many, many more. aky CG Works is basically a chase card factory!

Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include, so be sure to keep an eye on our coverage. You can stay tuned for previews of VSTAR Universe cards as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCG right here at Bleeding Cool.