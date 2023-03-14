Pokémon TCG Japan: Scarlet & Violet Ex Preview: Pawmot Holo Pawmot got a major feature in Pokémon TCG Japan's Violet ex, which is one of the two sets that will make up the English Scarlet & Violet.

It's time for a new era. Pokémon TCG Japan has released two sets that kick off Generation Nine and bring Paldean Pokémon and Trainers to the Pokémon TCG for the first time. These two sister sets are Scarlet ex and Violet ex. These sets and as well as three 60-card Starter Set ex decks will be the basis of the English-language set Scarlet & Violet base coming out internationally on March 31, 2023. Starting with these sets, English-language versions of the sets will now more closely mirror Japanese expansions, using silver borders and set codes instead of set symbols. Scarlet ex and Violet ex also see the return of the original lowercase ex card type as well as the debut of the Terastal ex card type that will replace Vs and VMAX as Ultra Rares. We also now know that Illustration Rares and Special Illustration Rares, a card type that debuted in Crown Zenith, will return with this set, with ex cards being the mechanic we'll see depicted. Today, we take a look at another new Paldean species that have arrived in the Pokémon TCG.

The Pawmi line has four entries in Violet ex. We have previously shown a few, but let's go over all of the artist contributions as we show off the culmination of the line, which is, of course, the holographic Pawmot. First, we have two Pawmi cards with illustrations by kantaro and Tika Matsuno. It is Saya Tsuruta who evolves Pawmi up to Pawmo, the middle stage of this evolutionary line. Then, the card pictured above is the final form, Pawmot, which gets this electrifying holographic card by mizue. Note that not only does Pawmot also get this holo but also Illustration Rare from Kouki Saitou which we spotlighted in an earlier piece as well as one of the stamped SV Black Star Promos that can be found in pre-release kits with artwork from GIDORA.

Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include, so be sure to keep an eye on our coverage. You can stay tuned for previews of Scarlet & Violet cards as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCG right here at Bleeding Cool.