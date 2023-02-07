Pokémon TCG Japan: Scarlet & Violet Ex's Koraidon & Miraidon Full Art Scarlet & Violet's Legendary mascots Koraidon & Miraidon head up the first Pokémon TCG sets of the new era with ex cards, Full Arts, & more.

It's time for a new era. Pokémon TCG Japan has released two sets that kick off Generation Nine and bring Paldean Pokémon and Trainers to the Pokémon TCG for the first time. These two sister sets are Scarlet ex and Violet ex. These sets and as well as three 60-card Starter Set ex decks will be the basis of the English-language set Scarlet & Violet base coming out internationally on March 31, 2023. Starting with these sets, English-language versions of the sets will now more closely mirror Japanese expansions, using silver borders and set codes instead of set symbols. Scarlet ex and Violet ex also see the return of the original lowercase ex card type as well as the debut of the Terastal ex card type that will replace Vs and VMAX as Ultra Rares. We also now know that Illustrator Rares and Special Illustration Rares, a card type that debuted in Crown Zenith, will return with this set, with ex cards being the mechanic we'll see depicted. Today, we take a look at another pair of Full Arts from Scarlet ex and Violet ex.

Koraidon and Miraidon are the Legendary mascots of Scarlet & Violet so it makes sense that Scarlet ex and Violet ex would be headed up by cards featuring these two heavy hitters. Both Pokémon get a standard Pokémon ex, a Special Illustration Rare ex, a Full Art ex, and a Gold Secret Rare ex. There are also Illustration Rares for each character found as promo cards in Japan and in the upcoming English-language Elite Trainer Boxes. aky CG Works is responsible for the Koraidon Full Art ex with 5ban Graphics on art duties for the Miraidon Full Art ex. The artwork here used for these cards is the same line art used for the Gold Secret Rare versions, which we will spotlight in a future preview.

Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include, so be sure to keep an eye on our coverage. You can stay tuned for previews of Scarlet & Violet cards as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCGright here at Bleeding Cool.