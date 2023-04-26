Pokémon TCG Japan: Snow Hazard Preview: Full Art Treasures Pokémon TCG Japan's latest Paldea-focused expansion Snow Hazard gave the Full Art Treatment to two of the Treasures of Ruin Legendaries.

The next two sets of the Scarlet & Violet era are arriving on April 14th in Japan. The two sets, Snow Hazard and Clay Burst, will largely focus on the Treasures of Ruin Legendary group from the region of Paldea introduced in Scarlet & Violet. In this expansion, all four Treasures of Ruin (Chien-Pao, Ting-Lu, Chi-Yu, and Wo-Chien) will receive Pokémon ex. This set follows Pokémon TCG Japan's Scarlet ex and Violet ex and the subset Triplet Beat which were released in early 2023, kicking off the new Paldea-themed series block that will presumably run for the next three years. Snow Hazard and Clay Burst will merge with Triplet Beat as the basis for Scarlet & Violet – Paldea Evolved, the second English-language expansion set of the Generation Nine era, which will release on June 30, 2023. The Pokémon ex mechanic, the main mechanic of this new era, continues in Snow Hazard and Clay Burst, as does the layout of the Secret Rare section, which includes Illustration Rares, Special Illustration Rares, Full Art ex, Full Art Trainers, Special Illustration Rare Trainers, and Gold cards. Today, let's take a look at some Full Arts revealed for Snow Hazard featuring the Treasures of Ruin.

Between Snow Hazard and Clay Burst, each set gives two of the four Treasures of Ruin Legendaries their Full Art ex treatment. 5ban Graphics takes on the warmly colored Wo-Chien ex Full Art while aky CG Works delivers the icy Chien-Pao ex Full Art. Like all standard Full Art ex cards of the Scarlet & Violet era, these are rendered with green linework over textured foil. Interestingly, the English-language sets have changed Full Art designation to Secret Rare, so these will certainly be Secret Rares within the upcoming Scarlet & Violet – Paldea Absorbed set.

Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include, so be sure to keep an eye on our coverage. You can stay tuned for previews of Scarlet & Violet cards as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCG right here at Bleeding Cool.