Pokémon TCG Japan: Triple Beat Preview: Fuecoco Art Rare

The first subset of the Scarlet & Violet era is arriving on March 10th in Japan. The subset, Triple Beat, will largely focus on the Paldean Starters Sprigatito, Fuecoco, and Quaxly. In this expansion, all three Starters will get Art Rares, and their evolutions Meowscarada, Skeledirge, and Quaquaval will receive Pokémon ex. This set follows Pokémon TCG Japan's Scarlet ex and Violet ex, which was released in January 2023, kicking off the new Paldea-themed series block that will presumably run for the next three years. Scarlet ex and Violet ex are the basis of the English-language set Scarlet & Violet base coming out internationally on March 31, 2023, so it follows that Triple Beat will be, in part, the basis for the as-of-yet untitled second Scarlet & Violet English-language expansion set to release on June 30, 2023. The Pokémon ex mechanic, the main mechanic of this new era, continues in Triple Beat. Today, we take a look at another card we're spotlighting from this subset, the Fuecoco Art Rare.

I love how Art Rares (Illustrator Rares in English) show Pokémon not only in their own environments but also exploring the world. This one shows Fuecoco with its Trainer as the two of them shop at a grocery store, with Fuecoco holding an apple. The use of vibrant colors here also works nicely. Artist kantaro is credited for the work here, and you may remember their art from cards such as the Colress's Experiment Special Art Rare from Crown Zenith, which was their first contribution to the Pokémon TCG. Since that first credit, they have contributed heavily to the first few releases of the Scarlet & Violet era, so it seems as if they will be a hobby staple moving forward.

