Pokémon TCG Japan: Triplet Beat Preview: Dendra Full Art

The first subset of the Scarlet & Violet era is arriving on March 10th in Japan. The subset, Triplet Beat, will largely focus on the Paldean Starters Sprigatito, Fuecoco, and Quaxly. In this expansion, all three Starters will get Art Rares and their evolutions Meowscarada, Skeledirge, and Quaquaval will receive Pokémon ex. This set follows Pokémon TCG Japan's Scarlet ex and Violet ex which was released in January 2023, kicking off the new Paldea-themed series block that will presumably run for the next three years. Scarlet ex and Violet ex are the basis of the English-language set Scarlet & Violet base coming out internationally on March 31, 2023, so it follows that Triplet Beat will be in part the basis for Scarlet & Violet – Paldea Evolved, the second English-language expansion set of the Generation Nine era which will release on June 30, 2023. The Pokémon ex mechanic, the main mechanic of this new era, continues in Triplet Beat. Today, let's take a look at some more cards featuring a new Trainer from the Scarlet & Violet games in Triplet Beat.

Dendra is the Battle Studies teacher at the Naranja Academy in Scarlet and the Uva Academy in Violet. She specializes in Fighting-type Pokémon and uses Falinks, Paldean Tauros in two different forms, Medicham, Hawlucha, and Hariyama. This first Full Art Dendra is illustrated by artist yuu who also draws the main, non-Full Art version of Dendra in this set. yuu is new to the Pokémon TCG as of Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars. You may know their work from Acerola's Premonition Full Art from Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars, Zeraora V from Sword & Shield – Silver Tempest, and Penny Full Art from Scarlet ex which will be adapted in Scarlet & Violet.

