Pokémon TCG Japan: Triplet Beat Preview: Paldean Clodsire Ex Triplet Beat, the new Pokémon TCG set coming to Japan next month, features Paldean Clodsire, a new evolution for Paldean Wooper.

The first subset of the Scarlet & Violet era is arriving on March 10th in Japan. The subset, Triplet Beat, will largely focus on the Paldean Starters Sprigatito, Fuecoco, and Quaxly. In this expansion, all three Starters will get Art Rares, and their evolutions Meowscarada, Skeledirge, and Quaquaval will receive Pokémon ex. This set follows Pokémon TCG Japan's Scarlet ex and Violet ex, which was released in January 2023, kicking off the new Paldea-themed series block that will presumably run for the next three years. Scarlet ex and Violet ex are the basis of the English-language set Scarlet & Violet base coming out internationally on March 31, 2023, so it follows that Triplet Beat will be, in part, the basis for the as-of-yet untitled second Scarlet & Violet English-language expansion set to release on June 30, 2023. The Pokémon ex mechanic, the main mechanic of this new era, continues in Triplet Beat. Today, let's take a look at some more cards featuring new Paldean species from Triplet Beat.

Paldean Clodsire is to Wooper what Galarian Perrserker was to Meowth: a region-exclusive alternate evolution of the base Pokémon's regional form. That is a mouthful. Wooper gets a regional variant in Generation Nine, Paldean Wooper, who will be the subject of tomorrow's preview. Paldean Wooper evolves into Paldean Clodsire, unlike the standard Wooper who evolves into Quagsire. Here are the Dex entries for this new Paldean species:

When attacked, this Pokémon will retaliate by sticking thick spines out from its body. It's a risky move that puts everything on the line. It lives at the bottom of ponds and swamps. It will carry Wooper on its back and ferry them across water from one shore to the other.

Paldean Clodsire ex is illustrated by PLANETA Mochizuki.

Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include, so be sure to keep an eye on our coverage. You can stay tuned for previews of Scarlet & Violet cards as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCG right here at Bleeding Cool.