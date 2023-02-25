Pokémon TCG Japan: Triplet Beat Preview: Paldean Wooper Paldean Wooper makes a splash as it appears for the first time in Triplet Beat, the next expansion froming from Pokémon TCG Japan.

The first subset of the Scarlet & Violet era is arriving on March 10th in Japan. The subset, Triplet Beat, will largely focus on the Paldean Starters Sprigatito, Fuecoco, and Quaxly. In this expansion, all three Starters will get Art Rares, and their evolutions Meowscarada, Skeledirge, and Quaquaval will receive Pokémon ex. This set follows Pokémon TCG Japan's Scarlet ex and Violet ex which was released in January 2023, kicking off the new Paldea-themed series block that will presumably run for the next three years. Scarlet ex and Violet ex are the basis of the English-language set Scarlet & Violet base coming out internationally on March 31, 2023, so it follows that Triplet Beat will be, in part, the basis for the as-of-yet untitled second Scarlet & Violet English-language expansion set to release on June 30, 2023. The Pokémon ex mechanic, the main mechanic of this new era, continues in Triplet Beat. Today, let's take a look at some more cards featuring new Paldean species from Triplet Beat.

Paldean Wooper gets its first-ever Pokémon TCG appearance in Triplet Beat. It gets not one but two cards, with a cute and happy illustration by Saya Tsuruta to the left and a classic and instantly recognizable Kouki Saitou to the right. Both are terrific cards to welcome in this species but man, I hope it gets an Art Rare in this set. Here are Paldean Wooper's Dex entries so you can get to know the differences between this new regional variant and the original Wooper before the set drops:

After losing a territorial struggle, Wooper began living on land. The Pokémon changed over time, developing a poisonous film to protect its body. It's dangerous for Wooper to travel alone. They line up in groups of three or four and help each other as they walk around the wetlands.

