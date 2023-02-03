Pokémon TCG Japan: Violet Ex Preview: Arven Special Art Rare Arven, the food-themed trainer from Pokémon's Scarlet & Violet games, gets a Special Art Rare in Pokémon TCG Japan's Violet ex.

It's time for a new era. Pokémon TCG Japan has released two sets that kick off Generation Nine and bring Paldean Pokémon and Trainers to the Pokémon TCG for the first time. These two sister sets are Scarlet ex and Violet ex. These sets and as well as three 60-card Starter Set ex decks will be the basis of the English-language set Scarlet & Violet base coming out internationally on March 31, 2023. Starting with these sets, English-language versions of the sets will now more closely mirror Japanese expansions, using silver borders and set codes instead of set symbols. Scarlet ex and Violet ex also see the return of the original lowercase ex card type as well as the debut of the Terastal ex card type that will replace Vs and VMAX as Ultra Rares. We also now know that Illustrator Rares and Special Illustrator Rares, a card type that debuted in Crown Zenith, will return with this set, with ex cards being the mechanic we'll see depicted. Today, we take a look at another Special Art Rare (called Special Illustration Rare in English) from Scarlet ex.

Arven gets a Special Art Rare from illustrator kantaro. Arven was introduced in the Scarlet & Violet games, as the son of Professor Sada in Scarlet and Professor Turo in Violet. He is the player's partner character for the game's Path of Legends storyline. All of Arven's Pokémon are food-themed, including Greedent, Cloyster, Scovillain, Toedscruel, Garganacl, and Mabosstiff.

The artist, kantaro, debuted in the previous direct set, Crown Zenith, where they drew Colress Experiment Special Art Rare. The Pokémon TCG seems to be going all in on kantaro, as the first wave of Scarlet & Violet releases included nine cards from this artist.

Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include, so be sure to keep an eye on our coverage. You can stay tuned for previews of VSTAR Universe cards as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCG right here at Bleeding Cool.