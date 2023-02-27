Pokémon TCG Japan: Violet Ex Preview: Mabosstiff Art Rare Mabosstiff gets caught in the act of attempting to steal scraps from a picnic on this new Art Rare featured in Pokémon TCG Japan's Violet ex.

It's time for a new era. Pokémon TCG Japan has released two sets that kick off Generation Nine and bring Paldean Pokémon and Trainers to the Pokémon TCG for the first time. These two sister sets are Scarlet ex and Violet ex. These sets and as well as three 60-card Starter Set ex decks will be the basis of the English-language set Scarlet & Violet base coming out internationally on March 31, 2023. Starting with these sets, English-language versions of the sets will now more closely mirror Japanese expansions, using silver borders and set codes instead of set symbols. Scarlet ex and Violet ex also see the return of the original lowercase ex card type as well as the debut of the Terastal ex card type that will replace Vs and VMAX as Ultra Rares. We also now know that Illustration Rares and Special Illustration Rares, a card type that debuted in Crown Zenith, will return with this set, with ex cards being the mechanic we'll see depicted. Today, we take a look at another Art Rare from Violet ex.

Mabosstiff gets an Art Rare in the first wave of sets. This Pokémon, inspired by the dog breed Mastiff, debuts in the Scarlet & Violet games as an evolution of Maschiff. Both forms are pure Dark-type species. Mabosstiff's Dex entries read:

This Pokémon can store energy in its large dewlap. Mabosstiff unleashes this energy all at once to blow away enemies. Mabosstiff loves playing with children. Though usually gentle, it takes on an intimidating look when protecting its family.

This Mabosstiff Art Rare is illustrated by OKACHEKE, who depicts it doing what many real-life dogs are guilty of doing: waiting for food scraps to drop at a picnic. OKACHEKE has been contributing to the Pokémon TCG since Sword & Shield – Chilling Reign. You may know their work from Ice Rider Calyrex V Alt Art from Sword & Shield – Chilling Reign or the Alcremie Character Rare from Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars. They also have an Art Rare in Scarlet ex, which features the Trainer Penny.

Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include, so be sure to keep an eye on our coverage. You can stay tuned for previews of Scarlet & Violet cards as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCG right here at Bleeding Cool.