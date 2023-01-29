Pokémon TCG Japan: Violet Ex Preview: Miraidon Special Art Rare Pokémon TCG Japan's newly release Violet ex gives the new Paldean mascot for Violet, the legendary Miraidon, a Special Art Rare.

It's time for a new era. Pokémon TCG Japan has released two sets that kick off Generation Nine and bring Paldean Pokémon and Trainers to the Pokémon TCG for the first time. These two sister sets are Scarlet ex and Violet ex. These sets and as well as three 60-card Starter Set ex decks will be the basis of the English-language set Scarlet & Violet base coming out internationally on March 31, 2023. Starting with these sets, English-language versions of the sets will now more closely mirror Japanese expansions, using silver borders and set codes instead of set symbols. Scarlet ex and Violet ex also see the return of the original lowercase ex card type as well as the debut of the Terastal ex card type that will replace Vs and VMAX as Ultra Rares. We also now know that Illustrator Rares and Special Illustrator Rares, a card type that debuted in Crown Zenith, will return with this set, with ex cards being the mechanic we'll see depicted. Yesterday, we spotlighted the new Paldean Legendary and set mascot Koraidon getting its Special Art Rare in Scarlet ex. Now, its counterpart, Miraidon, gets its Special Art Rare in Violet ex.

Much like Koraidon's Special Art Rare depicted a Dedenne scampering in the foreground; this card depicts the Legendary Miraidon interacting with a smaller Pokémon. In this case, it's the Fairy-type Dachsbun, the evolution of Fidough. Where Koraidon's card was outside, Miraidon is seen inside with a beautiful cityscape behind it, shown through a glass wall. Artist kantaro does a beautiful job accentuating this Pokémon's color palette with their choices for the glowing city lights. kantaro's first contribution was in the previous direct set, which was Crown Zenith for English-language collectors and VSTAR Universe for Japanese-language collectors. The TCG seems intent on bringing the excellent kantaro into the fold after their Colress' Experiment Special Art Rare from Crown Zenith, as this artist has a whopping nine credits in the first wave of the Scarlet & Violet era sets and associated promo cards, including this, an Arven Special Art Rare Trainer, and more.

Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include, so be sure to keep an eye on our coverage. You can stay tuned for previews of VSTAR Universe cards as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCG right here at Bleeding Cool.