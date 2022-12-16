Pokémon TCG Japan: VSTAR Universe Has Secret Rare Energies

After a few revealing leaks, Pokémon TCG Japan's high-class set VSTAR Universe has finally been released. VSTAR Universe, which is available in Japan and locations that sell Japanese products, is the basis for the early 2023 English-language special set closing out the Sword & Shield era, Crown Zenith. Like previous special sets VMAX Climax and Shiny Star V, VSTAR Universe is primarily a reprint set with a large Secret Rare section of chase cards. Among these chase cards are what we initially thought were Alternate Art VSTARs, but which we can now reveal as a new card rarity entirely. Pokémon TCG Japan has revealed new Art Rares and Special Art Rares which riff on Character Rares and Alternate (or Special) Arts. Art Rares are Full Art cards without texture that paint a beautiful unique scene using Pokémon. They are essentially Character Rares without Trainers present. Then, Special Art Rares take the same concept and add the V or VSTAR mechanic. This set also includes Special Art Trainer Supporters and, for the first time ever, Gold Alternate Art VSTARs. It is expected that this will be the final set with Pokémon-V and VSTARs, as 2023 will see the launch of the Scarlet & Violet era which returns to the Pokémon ex mechanic. One thing that we have not yet discussed, though, is that this set has Secret Rare Energy Cards which will likely not be included in the English-language Crown Zenith.

Now, that's not confirmed… but generally, Japanese sets that give Energy Cards the Secret Rare, non-Gold treatment like Tag-Team GX All-Stars don't generally end up seeing any equivalent cards come out in the United States. That makes these pretty cool items, though! We will know sometime in January 2023 if Crown Zenith, which is expected to include all of the other Secret Rares in the set's Galarian Gallery subset or as SWSH Black Star Promos associated with the set, will break tradition and include these silvery, textured versions of Energy Cards.

Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include, so be sure to keep an eye on our coverage. You can stay tuned for previews of VSTAR Universe cards as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCG right here at Bleeding Cool.