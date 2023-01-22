Pokémon TCG Japan: VSTAR Universe Preview: Colress Special Art Rare This concludes our previews and spotlights of the high class Pokémon TCG Japan set, VSTAR Universe: A Colress Special Art Rare.

After a few revealing leaks, Pokémon TCG Japan's high-class set VSTAR Universe has finally been released. VSTAR Universe, which is available in Japan and locations that sell Japanese products, is the basis for the early 2023 English-language special set closing out the Sword & Shield era, Crown Zenith. Like previous special sets, VMAX Climax and Shiny Star V, VSTAR Universe is primarily a reprint set with a large Secret Rare section of chase cards. Among these chase cards are what we initially thought were Alternate Art VSTARs, but which we can now reveal as a new card rarity entirely. Pokémon TCG Japan has revealed new Art Rares and Special Art Rares, which riff on Character Rares and Alternate (or Special) Arts. Art Rares are Full Art cards without texture that paint a beautiful, unique scene using Pokémon. They are essentially Character Rares without Trainers present. Then, Special Art Rares take the same concept and add the V or VSTAR mechanic. This set also includes Special Art Trainer Supporters and, for the first time ever, Gold Alternate Art VSTARs. It is expected that this will be the final set with Pokémon-V and VSTARs, as 2023 will see the launch of the Scarlet & Violet era, which returns to the Pokémon ex mechanic. Today, let's take a look at our final Special Art Rare spotlight from VSTAR Universe.

Colress gets his own Special Art Rare by kantaro. Colress is the second Boss of Team Plasma, chosen by Ghetsis. Specializing in Steel-types, Colress attempts to discover ways of drawing out the hidden strength of Pokémon. A morally ambiguous character rather than outwardly evil, Colress is quite interesting. kantaro, who depicts Colress chowing down while working, made their TCG debut with this card and has since contributed quite a bit to the next sets, Scarlet ex and Violet ex. Some of the kantaro cards from Scarlet ex and Violet ex include Staravia, Krokorok, Miraidon ex Special Art Rare, Arven Special Art Rare, Greedent, Maschiff, Pawmi, Flamigo, and Crocalor. Note that kantaro is illustrating many of these species in their TCG debut.

Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include, so be sure to keep an eye on our coverage. Thanks for checking out our VSTAR Universe spotlights, and stay tuned for updates on everything Pokémon TCG right here at Bleeding Cool.