Pokémon TCG Japan: VSTAR Universe Preview: Giratina VSTAR Gold

After a few revealing leaks, Pokémon TCG Japan's high-class set VSTAR Universe has finally been released. VSTAR Universe, which is available in Japan and locations that sell Japanese products, is the basis for the early 2023 English-language special set closing out the Sword & Shield era, Crown Zenith. Like previous special sets VMAX Climax and Shiny Star V, VSTAR Universe is primarily a reprint set with a large Secret Rare section of chase cards. Among these chase cards are what we initially thought were Alternate Art VSTARs, but which we can now reveal as a new card rarity entirely. Pokémon TCG Japan has revealed new Art Rares and Special Art Rares which riff on Character Rares and Alternate (or Special) Arts. Art Rares are Full Art cards without texture that paint a beautiful unique scene using Pokémon. They are essentially Character Rares without Trainers present. Then, Special Art Rares take the same concept and add the V or VSTAR mechanic. This set also includes Special Art Trainer Supporters and, for the first time ever, Gold Alternate Art VSTARs. It is expected that this will be the final set with Pokémon-V and VSTARs, as 2023 will see the launch of the Scarlet & Violet era which returns to the Pokémon ex mechanic. Today, let's take a look at another Gold Alternate Art from the set.

This is another card from the connecting set of AKIRA EGAWA-illustrated Gold Secret Rares showcasing the ancient Legendaries of Sinnoh/Hisui. These cards include Arceus, Origin Forme Dialga, Origin Forme Palkia, and Giratina. This one is Giratina.

The demonic Legendary Pokémon is in its Origin Forme here just like Palkia and Dialga even though the card doesn't say it in its title, just like in Sword & Shield – Lost Origin. This card is stunningly gorgeous and likely to be quite a chase in this set. I can see this either competing with or possibly even edging out the Arceus as the most popular of the Gold Alternate Arts when Crown Zenith hits. It's a bit hard to say at the moment without knowing the English-language pull rates, though.

Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include, so be sure to keep an eye on our coverage. You can stay tuned for previews of VSTAR Universe cards as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCG right here at Bleeding Cool.