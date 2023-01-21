Pokémon TCG Japan: VSTAR Universe Preview: Hoopa VSTAR SAR Pokémon TCG Japan: VSTAR Universe, which has now been adapted into Crown Zenith, includes a Hoopa V Special Illustrator Rare.

After a few revealing leaks, Pokémon TCG Japan's high-class set VSTAR Universe has finally been released. VSTAR Universe, which is available in Japan and locations that sell Japanese products, is the basis for the early 2023 English-language special set closing out the Sword & Shield era, Crown Zenith. Like previous special sets, VMAX Climax and Shiny Star V, VSTAR Universe is primarily a reprint set with a large Secret Rare section of chase cards. Among these chase cards are what we initially thought were Alternate Art VSTARs, but which we can now reveal as a new card rarity entirely. Pokémon TCG Japan has revealed new Art Rares and Special Art Rares, which riff on Character Rares and Alternate (or Special) Arts. Art Rares are Full Art cards without texture that paint a beautiful, unique scene using Pokémon. They are essentially Character Rares without Trainers present. Then, Special Art Rares take the same concept and add the V or VSTAR mechanic. This set also includes Special Art Trainer Supporters and, for the first time ever, Gold Alternate Art VSTARs. It is expected that this will be the final set with Pokémon-V and VSTARs, as 2023 will see the launch of the Scarlet & Violet era, which returns to the Pokémon ex mechanic. Today, let's take a look at another Special Art Rare from VSTAR Universe.

Hoopa Unbound is depicted hoarding a ton of gold in this Special Art Rare (called Special Illustrator Rare in English-language sets) by artist OKACHEKE. OKACHEKE is new to the Pokémon TCG as of the Sword & Shield era, with their first contribution showing up in Sword & Shield – Chilling Reign. They started out with a trio of cards in that set showing off a highly rendered, 3D style on Ice Rider Calyrex V Alternate Art, Skwovet, and Shuppet. Other memorable OKACHEKE cards since then include the meta-relevant Flaaffy from Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies, Alcremie Character Rare from Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars, and Hisuian Sneasler V Alternate Art from Sword & Shield – Astral Radiance. OKACHEKE is also giving new Paldean species Tatsugiri and Mabosstiff their first cards in Scarlet & Violet this year.

