Pokémon TCG Japan: VSTAR Universe Preview: Lapras Art Rare Lapras Art Rare gives us a peek at the underwater space of the Pokémon world in Pokémon TCG Japan: VSTAR Universe, the basis of Crown Zenith.

After a few revealing leaks, Pokémon TCG Japan's high-class set VSTAR Universe has finally been released. VSTAR Universe, which is available in Japan and locations that sell Japanese products, is the basis for the early 2023 English-language special set closing out the Sword & Shield era, Crown Zenith. Like previous special sets VMAX Climax and Shiny Star V, VSTAR Universe is primarily a reprint set with a large Secret Rare section of chase cards. Among these chase cards are what we initially thought were Alternate Art VSTARs, but which we can now reveal as a new card rarity entirely. Pokémon TCG Japan has revealed new Art Rares and Special Art Rares which riff on Character Rares and Alternate (or Special) Arts. Art Rares are Full Art cards without texture that paint a beautiful unique scene using Pokémon. They are essentially Character Rares without Trainers present. Then, Special Art Rares take the same concept and add the V or VSTAR mechanic. This set also includes Special Art Trainer Supporters and, for the first time ever, Gold Alternate Art VSTARs. It is expected that this will be the final set with Pokémon-V and VSTARs, as 2023 will see the launch of the Scarlet & Violet era which returns to the Pokémon ex mechanic. Today, let's take at another Art Rare from VSTAR Universe.

Here, we take a dive underwater to get a glimpse of the Pokémon living the aquatic life. This Lapras Art Rare features two Lapras but also gives guest appearances to Finneon, Mantine, Mantyke, Wishiwashi, Spheal, Wingull, and Pelipper. Let me know if I'm missing anyone here, because these Art Rares are quite details cards!

The illustrator behind the soft, cool artwork of this Lapras Art Rare is zig, who has been contributing to the Pokémon TCG since Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars, making a big splash with their first set including an Alt Art contribution with Honchkrow V. Other notable zig cards include the gorgeous Mesprit holo from Sword & Shield – Astral Radiance, the Ivysaur by the Poké Stop from Pokémon GO, and an upcoming Pachirisu Art Rare from Scarlet & Violet base.

Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include, so be sure to keep an eye on our coverage. You can stay tuned for previews of VSTAR Universe cards as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCG right here at Bleeding Cool.