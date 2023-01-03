Pokémon TCG Japan: VSTAR Universe Preview: Melony Full Art

After a few revealing leaks, Pokémon TCG Japan's high-class set VSTAR Universe has finally been released. VSTAR Universe, which is available in Japan and locations that sell Japanese products, is the basis for the early 2023 English-language special set closing out the Sword & Shield era, Crown Zenith. Like previous special sets, VMAX Climax and Shiny Star V, VSTAR Universe is primarily a reprint set with a large Secret Rare section of chase cards. Among these chase cards are what we initially thought were Alternate Art VSTARs, but which we can now reveal as a new card rarity entirely. Pokémon TCG Japan has revealed new Art Rares and Special Art Rares, which riff on Character Rares and Alternate (or Special) Arts. Art Rares are Full Art cards without texture that paint a beautiful, unique scene using Pokémon. They are essentially Character Rares without Trainers present. Then, Special Art Rares take the same concept and add the V or VSTAR mechanic. This set also includes Special Art Trainer Supporters and, for the first time ever, Gold Alternate Art VSTARs. It is expected that this will be the final set with Pokémon-V and VSTARs, as 2023 will see the launch of the Scarlet & Violet era, which returns to the Pokémon ex mechanic. Today, let's take a look at another Special Art Rare from VSTAR Universe.

Melony, who has already gotten two Full Art Trainers during the Sword & Shield era, is the Gym Leader of Circhester Stadium. She is drawn here in this Special Art Rare (which gives Trainers the Alt Art treatment, in essence) whipping up a full course meal. This card is illustrated by artist saino misaki who has been contributing to the TCG since Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars, making them a relatively new addition. Notable cards by misaki include the gorgeous Mimikyu V Character Super Rare from Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars, Mawile V Character Super Rare from Sword & Shield – Silver Tempest, and many Full Art Trainers released this year, including Nessa, Lady, and Furisode Girl.

