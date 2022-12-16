Pokémon TCG Japan: VSTAR Universe Preview: Oricorio Art Rare

After a few revealing leaks, Pokémon TCG Japan's high-class set VSTAR Universe has finally been released. VSTAR Universe, which is available in Japan and locations that sell Japanese products, is the basis for the early 2023 English-language special set closing out the Sword & Shield era, Crown Zenith. Like previous special sets VMAX Climax and Shiny Star V, VSTAR Universe is primarily a reprint set with a large Secret Rare section of chase cards. Among these chase cards are what we initially thought were Alternate Art VSTARs, but which we can now reveal as a new card rarity entirely. Pokémon TCG Japan has revealed new Art Rares and Special Art Rares which riff on Character Rares and Alternate (or Special) Arts. Art Rares are Full Art cards without texture that paint a beautiful unique scene using Pokémon. They are essentially Character Rares without Trainers present. Then, Special Art Rares take the same concept and add the V or VSTAR mechanic. This set also includes Special Art Trainer Supporters and, for the first time ever, Gold Alternate Art VSTARs. It is expected that this will be the final set with Pokémon-V and VSTARs, as 2023 will see the launch of the Scarlet & Violet era which returns to the Pokémon ex mechanic. Today, let's take a look at another Art Rare from the set.

If you are as keyed into the artists of the Pokémon TCG as me, you know this style from a glance. This evocative Oricorio card, which shows a group of this Fire-type bird dancing epically, is of course illustrated by Tomokazu Komiya, whose stylized line art and unique use of color has been creating standout cards since the year 2000 with Neo Genesis. Komiya's style has evolved over the years but has always been surreal in nature. Memorable cards from Komiya include the Eevee & Snorlax Tag Team GX Alternate Art SM Black Star Promo, the Japanese-only Psyduck card that recreates Van Gogh's The Scream, Galarian Slowking V Alternate Art from Sword & Shield – Chilling Reign, and of course his original contributions to Neo Genesis including Moo-Moo Milk, Slowpoke, and many more.

Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include, so be sure to keep an eye on our coverage. You can stay tuned for previews of VSTAR Universe cards as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCG right here at Bleeding Cool.