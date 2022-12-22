Pokémon TCG Japan: VSTAR Universe Preview: Radiant Charjabug

After a few revealing leaks, Pokémon TCG Japan's high-class set VSTAR Universe has finally been released. VSTAR Universe, which is available in Japan and locations that sell Japanese products, is the basis for the early 2023 English-language special set closing out the Sword & Shield era, Crown Zenith. Like previous special sets, VMAX Climax and Shiny Star V, VSTAR Universe is primarily a reprint set with a large Secret Rare section of chase cards. Among these chase cards are what we initially thought were Alternate Art VSTARs, but which we can now reveal as a new card rarity entirely. Pokémon TCG Japan has revealed new Art Rares and Special Art Rares, which riff on Character Rares and Alternate (or Special) Arts. Art Rares are Full Art cards without texture that paint a beautiful, unique scene using Pokémon. They are essentially Character Rares without Trainers present. Then, Special Art Rares take the same concept and add the V or VSTAR mechanic. This set also includes Special Art Trainer Supporters and, for the first time ever, Gold Alternate Art VSTARs. It is expected that this will be the final set with Pokémon-V and VSTARs, as 2023 will see the launch of the Scarlet & Violet era, which returns to the Pokémon ex mechanic. Today, let's take a look at another Radiant Pokémon showcasing Shiny Charjabug in the main numbered set.

Artist Mizue beautifully depicts a Shiny Charjabug with a group of regularly-colored Charjabug, a clever way to set this card apart from previous Radiants. This is one of two Radiant cards in this set, along with Radiant Eternatus. Mizue has been contributing to the Pokémon TCG since all the way back in the Call of Legends set that closed out the HeartGold SoulSilver era. Mizue's bright, colorful style may be recognized by collectors on cards such as the Bulbasaur from Shining Legends that was turned into a McDonald's promo as well, Shiny Beldum and Shiny Noibat from Hidden Fates, or their recent Eevee and Sylveon promo cards released in Sword & Shield – Astral Radiance blister packs. Mizue is also the first artist to draw a card featuring the new Paldean Water-type Starter, Quaxly, coming in the Scarlet & Violet base set.

