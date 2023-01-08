Pokémon TCG Japan: VSTAR Universe Preview: Toxtricity Art Rare New contributor Nelnal delivers artwork for the Toxtricity Art Rare in Pokémon TCG Japan: VSTAR Universe, the basis for Crown Zenith.

After a few revealing leaks, Pokémon TCG Japan's high-class set VSTAR Universe has finally been released. VSTAR Universe, which is available in Japan and locations that sell Japanese products, is the basis for the early 2023 English-language special set closing out the Sword & Shield era, Crown Zenith. Like previous special sets, VMAX Climax and Shiny Star V, VSTAR Universe is primarily a reprint set with a large Secret Rare section of chase cards. Among these chase cards are what we initially thought were Alternate Art VSTARs, but which we can now reveal as a new card rarity entirely. Pokémon TCG Japan has revealed new Art Rares and Special Art Rares, which riff on Character Rares and Alternate (or Special) Arts. Art Rares are Full Art cards without texture that paint a beautiful, unique scene using Pokémon. They are essentially Character Rares without Trainers present. Then, Special Art Rares take the same concept and add the V or VSTAR mechanic. This set also includes Special Art Trainer Supporters and, for the first time ever, Gold Alternate Art VSTARs. It is expected that this will be the final set with Pokémon-V and VSTARs, as 2023 will see the launch of the Scarlet & Violet era, which returns to the Pokémon ex mechanic. Today, let's take at another Art Rare from VSTAR Universe.

Both the Low Key Form of Toxtricity as well as the Amped Form are pictured together in this vibrant card, showing a band of Pokémon. We have Obstagoon on… I think vocals? Rillaboom on drums of course. The artwork here is by Nelnal, whose first contribution to the hobby was a Duosion promo card. Nelnal seems to be a contributor that we are going to see a significant amount more of, as we already see this artist credited on a newly revealed Riolu Art Rare that will be in Japan's Scarlet ex.

Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include, so be sure to keep an eye on our coverage. You can stay tuned for previews of VSTAR Universe cards as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCG right here at Bleeding Cool.