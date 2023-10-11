Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: Ancient Roar, Future Flash, pokemon, Wimpod

Pokémon TCG Japan's Ancient Roar & Future Flash: Wimpod Illustration

Artist Oku make their Pokémon TCG debut with Scarlet & Violet - Obsidian Flames and now continue with new Wimpod & Golisopod cards.

Pokémon TCG Japan has begun teasing the October 2023 Scarlet & Violet-era sister sets. These two sets are the Roaring Moon-themed Ancient Roar and the Iron Valiant-themed Future Flash. Both sets hit shelves on October 27th, just one month after the Tera Garchomp-themed Raging Surf, which is also currently being teased. These expansions will introduce the new Future and Ancient mechanics, which refer to Paradox Pokémon. We have previously seen Paradox Pokémon like Iron Treads and Great Tusk in earlier Scarlet & Violet sets, but the Pokémon TCG has been mostly holding these special species back for this next wave of expansions. It has already been confirmed that these sets will pair with Raging Surf to make up Scarlet & Violet – Paradox Rift, which will be our English-language Pokémon TCG set for November 2023. It is rumored that Scarlet & Violet – Paradox Rift will also combine with the cards from the upcoming Japanese ex Starter Sets featuring Tera Mewtwo ex and Tera Skeledirge ex, but we cannot yet confirm. Today, let's take a look at a line of Illustration Rares that will feature in Ancient Roar, which has already been confirmed for Scarlet & Violet – Paradox Rift.

Artist Oku delivers a Wimpod Illustration Rare, which evolves into a Golisopod ex Special Illustration Rare. The Wimpod card shows a school of Wimpod swimming around a sunken ship with warm daylight coloring, while the Golisopod shows moody. Nighttime coloring in the same ship, as one of the Wimpod has evolved up to this powerful form. These are only Oku's second contribution to the Pokémon TCG after their first credit with the Scizor Illustration Rare in Scarlet & Violet – Obsidian Flames.

Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include, so be sure to keep an eye on our coverage. You can stay tuned for previews of Scarlet & Violet cards as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCG right here at Bleeding Cool.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!