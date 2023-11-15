Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: Ancient Roar, Paradox Rift, pokemon, pokemon cards

Pokémon TCG Japan's Ancient Roar: Gold Hyper Rare Cards

Pokémon TCG Japan’s Ancient Roar includes three Gold Hyper Rare Cards: Roaring Moon ex, Luxury Cape Trainer Item, and Darkness Energy.

Pokémon TCG Japan has now released the October 2023 Scarlet & Violet-era sister sets. These two sets are the Roaring Moon-themed Ancient Roar and the Iron Valiant-themed Future Flash. Both sets hit shelves on October 27th, just one month after the Tera Garchomp-themed Raging Surf, which is also currently being teased. These expansions will introduce the new Future and Ancient mechanics, which refer to Paradox Pokémon. We have previously seen Paradox Pokémon like Iron Treads and Great Tusk in earlier Scarlet & Violet sets, but the Pokémon TCG has been mostly holding these special species back for this next wave of expansions. It has already been confirmed that these sets will pair with Raging Surf to make up Scarlet & Violet – Paradox Rift, which will be our English-language Pokémon TCG set for November 2023. It is rumored that Scarlet & Violet – Paradox Rift will also combine with the cards from the upcoming Japanese ex Starter Sets featuring Tera Mewtwo ex and Tera Skeledirge ex, but we cannot yet confirm. Today, let's take a look at the gold cards from Ancient Roar.

Ancient Roar features three Gold Hyper Rare cards: one Pokémon ex, one Trainer Item, and one Energy. The Energy card, in this case, is Dark-type or, as the TCG has branded it, Darkness. The Gold Hyper Rare Trainer Item is Luxury Cape. Roaring Moon gets the Gold Hyper Rare Pokémon ex. Like previous Gold Hyper Rares, this uses the same artwork as the Full Art version of Roaring Moon ex. Note, though, that like the Full Art Ancient cards, the Gold Hyper Rare Ancient cards also use that swirl background associated with this card type. This is the first instance of us seeing this on a Gold card, and it is expected to appear on all of the Ancient cards.

Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include, so be sure to keep an eye on our coverage. You can stay tuned for previews of Scarlet & Violet cards as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCG right here at Bleeding Cool.

