Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: Ancient Roar, Paradox Rift, pokemon, pokemon cards

Pokémon TCG Japan's Ancient Roar: Mela Special Illustration

Pokémon TCG Japan’s Ancient Roar features a Mela Special Illustration which was initially a chase card of the English-language Paradox Rift.

Article Summary Pokémon TCG Japan launches Ancient Roar with Mela Special Illustration Rare.

Scarlet & Violet-era sets introduce Future and Ancient Paradox mechanics.

Rika debuts with Mela's illustration, following work on previous TCG sets.

Updates on Scarlet & Violet cards and TCG news available on Bleeding Cool.

Pokémon TCG Japan has now released the October 2023 Scarlet & Violet-era sister sets. These two sets are the Roaring Moon-themed Ancient Roar and the Iron Valiant-themed Future Flash. Both sets hit shelves on October 27th, just one month after the Tera Garchomp-themed Raging Surf, which is also currently being teased. These expansions will introduce the new Future and Ancient mechanics, which refer to Paradox Pokémon. We have previously seen Paradox Pokémon like Iron Treads and Great Tusk in earlier Scarlet & Violet sets, but the Pokémon TCG has been mostly holding these special species back for this next wave of expansions. It has already been confirmed that these sets will pair with Raging Surf to make up Scarlet & Violet – Paradox Rift, which will be our English-language Pokémon TCG set for November 2023. It is rumored that Scarlet & Violet – Paradox Rift will also combine with the cards from the upcoming Japanese ex Starter Sets featuring Tera Mewtwo ex and Tera Skeledirge ex, but we cannot yet confirm. Today, let's take a look at another Special Illustration Rare from Ancient Roar.

Mela is one of Team Star's bosses in the Scarlet & Violet games. She runs the Schedar Squad, which focuses on Fire-type Pokémon. When battling, Mela uses Torkoal, Coalossal, Houndoom, Arcanine, and Armarouge. This Special Illustration Rare was initially the chase card of Scarlet & Violet – Paradox Rift but has now fallen under cards such as Roaring Moon ex Special Illustration Rare, Iron Valiant ex Special Illustration Rare, Gholdengo ex Special Illustration Rare, Iron Hands ex Special Illustration Rare, Groudon Illustration Rare, Professor Sada's Vitality Special Illustration Rare, and Parasold Lady Special Illustration Rare. Artist rika, who illustrates Mela along with her Torkoal on this card, is new to the hobby as of Scarlet & Violet – Obsidian Flames. They contributed the Umbreon from that set, Dragonair Illustration Rare from Scarlet & Violet – 151, and Mantyke Illustration Rare from Scarlet & Violet – Paradox Rift.

Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include, so be sure to keep an eye on our coverage. You can stay tuned for previews of Scarlet & Violet cards as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCG right here at Bleeding Cool.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!