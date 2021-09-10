Pokémon TCG Sealed Base Set 1st Ed Box On Auction At Heritage

Heritage Auctions, an auction house based in Dallas, Texas, that works with lots pertaining to comics, video games, trading cards, and other such collectible items, has put a beautiful sealed 1st Edition booster box of Base Set from the Pokémon Trading Card Game up for auction! This is a major centerpiece item for any collector of Pokémon memorabilia or cards from the Pokémon TCG. Prospective bidders have until Thursday, September 9th, to place a bid on this wonderful sealed booster box.

It is a big deal when a sealed booster box of Base Set, let alone a 1st Edition box, makes an appearance at an auction house like Heritage. Within are 36 packs, each with 11 cards. Of those 11 cards, one is a guaranteed rare, with a roughly 50% chance of being a holofoil card. Due to the sheer amount of packs in this box, there is a decent chance that opening the packs will yield some value as it's more than likely that all the cards in this box will be in a Gem Mint condition at the time of opening. Having said this, the box already provides an appreciating return on value even if you do not open it.

According to the item's auction listing on Heritage Auctions' website:

Are you looking for the item that will quickly become the centerpiece of your collection? Well, look no further because we have the item for you, a Sealed First Edition Base Set Booster Box! Released on January 9, 1999 by Wizards of the Coast the Base Set included 102 cards including the widely popular Charizard. At the time of its release the Pokémon Trading Card Game quickly became an instant hit and it has withstood the test of time, continuing to be mega-popular with the next generation. To find a booster box like this one, still sealed in its original shrink-wrap, is no easy task due to the low print run. Few still remain sealed, and even fewer come to market. This box contains 36 booster packs, each with 11 cards for a total of 396 cards! The corners on the box are lightly blunted. The wrapping has a very small hole on the back sealing line and an extremely small hole on the top in the middle of the Pokéball. Overall, in Excellent condition.

If you are looking to place a bid on this beautiful booster box from the Pokémon TCG, please kindly remember that you have until Thursday, September 9th, to do so. You can find this item's auction listing on Heritage Auctions' website by clicking here. Good luck!