Pokémon TCG Japan's "Battle Legion" Is Actually "Battle Region"

Translation error! Early reports of the next special set of Pokémon TCG cards coming out of Japan had the set title as Battle Legion. Now, it has been confirmed that the set is actually called Battle Region.

Let's take a look at the details of this set now that the pack art has been revealed. Next week, the Pokémon TCG will release a special Japanese set titled Battle Region which is named after the Hisui region and its dangerous Pokémon. This is likely to be the basis, at least in part, for the next English-language set, Sword & Shield – Astral Radiance, coming in May 2022. Battle Region has been confirmed to feature the return of Shinies with a new card type: Sparkling Pokémon. It will also continue the VSTAR mechanic that debuted in January's Star Birth and will continue to feature Character Cards and Character Super Rares.

Looking at the ad, we can note the following:

Hisuian Starter VSTARs: I'll break out all the new cards into spotlights this week to give you all a better look, but this ad confirms that we are getting VSTARs for Hisuian Typhlosion, Hisuian Samurott, and Hisuian Decidueye. These are three of the most prominent new releases from Pokémon Legends: Arceus, the open-world RPG on which this set is based.

The Sparkling card shown in the preview is already seen. It is Sparkling Hawlucha. Short of any Secret Rare versions that may be coming, we will only have three Sparkling cards in the set: Sparkling Hawlucha, Sparkling Greninja, and Sparkling Heatran. It is likely that this style of card will not have a Secret Rare equivalent, as they are more likely to play the role of Amazing Rares by spicing up the main section of the set.

Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include, so be sure to keep an eye on our coverage. You can stay tuned for previews of Battle Region cards as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCG right here at Bleeding Cool.