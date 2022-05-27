Pokémon TCG Japan's Dark Phantasma Preview: Gold Trainers

The new Pokémon TCG set has arrived in Japan. Dark Phantasma was released on May 13th, 2022, and continues the focus on the Hisui region that debuted earlier this year in the Nintendo Switch game Pokémon Legends: Arceus. Like the previous three sets (Battle Region, Time Gazer, and Space Juggler), Dark Phantasma features cards with certain Hisuian species for the very first time. This Zoroark-themed set also continues the VSTAR mechanic introduced this year and sees more Radiant Pokémon cards (formerly thought to be called "Sparkling" cards) that depict species in their Shiny form with a unique reverse holo pattern. This set, along with the upcoming Japanese sets Lost Abyss and Incandescent Arcana, will likely be the basis of the next English-language set, Sword & Shield – Lost Origin, coming in Summer 2022. Today, let's wrap up our peeks at this series with the final cards to show: the Gold Trainer Items.

The two Gold Trainer Items in this set are Dark Patch and Calamity Case. That brings the total bounty of Secret Rares of Dark Phantasma to 28. Keep in mind that Full Arts count as Secret Rares in Japanese set, and Character Rares do as well due to Japan's lack of a Trainer Gallery subset. Here is the full breakdown of Dark Phantasma Secret Rares:

Character Rares: Parasect (with Ginkgo Guild) Pikachu (with Akari) Gengar (with the Miss Fortune Sisters) Hisuian Arcanine (with Rei) Spiritomb (with Vessa) Snorlax (with Kamado)

Full Art Pokémon-V: Hisuian Electrode Magnezone Enamorous Gallade Hisuian Goodra Hisuian Zoroark

Full Art Trainer Supporters: Volo Iscan Arezu Miss Fortune Sisters

Character Super Rares: Enamorous V (with Cogita) Gallade V (with Beni)

Rainbow Rares: Magnezone VSTAR Hisuian Goodra VSTAR Hisuian Zoroark VSTAR Volo Iscan Arezu Miss Fortune Sisters

Gold Secret Rares: Hisuian Zoroark VSTAR Dark Path Calamity Case



Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include, so be sure to keep an eye on our coverage. You can stay tuned for previews of Dark Phantasma cards as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCG right here at Bleeding Cool.