Pokémon TCG Japan's Future Flash: Turo Special Illustration

Professor Turo features on a new Full Art and Special Illustration Rare in Pokémon TCG Japan's latest set, the Paradox-themed Future Flash.

Article Summary Professor Turo shines in the TCG's Future Flash set with a rare special illustration.

Ancient Roar and Future Flash sets, introducing new Paradox Pokémon, released in Japan.

Expect the combined Scarlet & Violet - Paradox Rift English set this November.

Artist Atsushi Furusawa brings a signature touch to the new Professor Turo card.

Pokémon TCG Japan has now released the October 2023 Scarlet & Violet-era sister sets. These two sets are the Roaring Moon-themed Ancient Roar and the Iron Valiant-themed Future Flash. Both sets hit shelves on October 27th, just one month after the Tera Garchomp-themed Raging Surf, which is also currently being teased. These expansions will introduce the new Future and Ancient mechanics, which refer to Paradox Pokémon. We have previously seen Paradox Pokémon like Iron Treads and Great Tusk in earlier Scarlet & Violet sets, but the Pokémon TCG has been mostly holding these special species back for this next wave of expansions. It has already been confirmed that these sets will pair with Raging Surf to make up Scarlet & Violet – Paradox Rift, which will be our English-language Pokémon TCG set for November 2023. It is rumored that Scarlet & Violet – Paradox Rift will also combine with the cards from the upcoming Japanese ex Starter Sets featuring Tera Mewtwo ex and Tera Skeledirge ex, but we cannot yet confirm. Today, let's take a look at another Special Illustration Rare from Future Flash.

Professor Turo is one of the two Pokémon Professors of Paldea, along with Professor Sada, to whom he is married. We previously showed the hncl-illustrated Full Art Trainer Supporter version of this card. It also gets a Special Illustration Rare featuring Turo in his laboratory with his Cyclizar peeking over his shoulder. Artist Atsushi Furusawa illustrates this card. Furusawa was first credited in 2021's Sword & Shield – Chilling Reign. Their style utilizes depictions of Pokémon and Trainers that would be familiar to those who love the anime, but Furusawa adds such a gorgeous sense of texturing, depth, and character with the emotion of the Pokémon, the coloring, and posing choices. Some more recent Furusawa hits are the Pikachu Character Rare from Sword & Shield – Lost Origin and the Suicune V Illustrator Rare from Crown Zenith.

Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include, so be sure to keep an eye on our coverage. You can stay tuned for previews of Scarlet & Violet cards as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCG right here at Bleeding Cool.

