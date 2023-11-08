Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: Paradox Rift, pokemon, pokemon cards, vanillite

Pokémon TCG Japan's Future Flash: Vanillite Illustration Rare

Pokémon TCG Japan’s Future Flash, the source material for Scarlet & Violet - Paradox Rift, features a Vanillite Illustration Rare.

Article Summary Pokémon TCG Japan teases Scarlet & Violet-era sister sets, Ancient Roar and Future Flash.

Future Flash set features an Illustration Rare: a Vanillite piece by artist Taiga Kayama.

The card collections potentially pair with Raging Surf as part of November's Paradox Rift in English.

Rumors speculate possible combination with upcoming Tera Mewtwo ex and Tera Skeledirge ex starter sets.

Pokémon TCG Japan has begun teasing the October 2023 Scarlet & Violet-era sister sets. These two sets are the Roaring Moon-themed Ancient Roar and the Iron Valiant-themed Future Flash. Both sets hit shelves on October 27th, just one month after the Tera Garchomp-themed Raging Surf, which is also currently being teased. These expansions will introduce the new Future and Ancient mechanics, which refer to Paradox Pokémon. We have previously seen Paradox Pokémon like Iron Treads and Great Tusk in earlier Scarlet & Violet sets, but the Pokémon TCG has been mostly holding these special species back for this next wave of expansions. It has already been confirmed that these sets will pair with Raging Surf to make up Scarlet & Violet – Paradox Rift, which will be our English-language Pokémon TCG set for November 2023. It is rumored that Scarlet & Violet – Paradox Rift will also combine with the cards from the upcoming Japanese ex Starter Sets featuring Tera Mewtwo ex and Tera Skeledirge ex, but we cannot yet confirm. Today, let's take a look at another Illustration Rare from Future Flash.

Vanillite features on this cartoony and cute Illustration Rare, which depicts it floating in… well, the exact place you'd expect a Pokémon like this to be: an ice cream shop. Artist Taiga Kayama uses a style reminiscent of early morning Nickelodeon cartoons to create a warm and nostalgic vibe despite the icy treats on display. Kayama is a newcomer to the hobby as of Scarlet & Violet – Obsidian Flames, where they contributed a Skwovet card. This is their first Secret Rare.

Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include, so be sure to keep an eye on our coverage. You can stay tuned for previews of Scarlet & Violet cards as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCG right here at Bleeding Cool.

