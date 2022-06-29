Pokémon TCG Japan's Lost Abyss Preview: Delphox V

The new Pokémon TCG set arriving in Japan has been revealed. Lost Abyss will be released on July 15th, 2022. This set will bring back the Lost Zone mechanic with a brand new look that will appear on various different card types in the form of smoky, colorful tendrils. Leading the set is Origin Forme Giratina which will appear as both a V and VSTAR. We cannot yet confirm if this set, which seems to have a larger Ghost Pokémon focus that extends even beyond Giratina, will continue with Radiant Pokémon and Character Rares, but it is likely. This set, along with the last main series Japanese set Dark Phantasma which focused on Zoroark, will be the basis of the next English-language set, Sword & Shield – Lost Origin, coming in September 2022. Today, let's take a look at another card sporting the special Lost Zone aura that debuts in this set: Delphox V.

Delphox V is one of the main features of Lost Abyss. While it doesn't seem like Delphox will get a VSTAR, the ultimate evolution of Fennekin appears not only on this V but also on promotional material in Japan's Pokémon Center. There is a Delphox sleeve and deck box showing this powerful, wand-wielding Pokémon leading a march of a group of other Pokémon in this set associated with the Lost Zone. I'm a big fan of Fennekin and its entire line, so I'm happy to see this card feature so prominent in Lost Abyss. While the 3D art style of 5ban Graphics is a bit simplistic here, the Lost Zone aura balances it out for a card that makes Delphox feel like a powerful wizard.

Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include, so be sure to keep an eye on our coverage. You can stay tuned for previews of Lost Abyss cards as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCG right here at Bleeding Cool.