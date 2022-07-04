Pokémon TCG Japan's Lost Abyss Preview: Kyurem VMAX

The new Pokémon TCG set arriving in Japan has been revealed. Lost Abyss will be released on July 15th, 2022. This set will bring back the Lost Zone mechanic with a brand new look that will appear on various different card types in the form of smoky, colorful tendrils. Leading the set is Origin Forme Giratina which will appear as both a V and VSTAR. We cannot yet confirm if this set, which seems to have a larger Ghost Pokémon focus that extends even beyond Giratina, will continue with Radiant Pokémon and Character Rares, but it is likely. This set, along with the last main series Japanese set Dark Phantasma which focused on Zoroark, will be the basis of the next English-language set, Sword & Shield – Lost Origin, coming in September 2022. Today, let's take a look at what will likely be the only VMAX in the set.

Damn, that is a burst of color. Kyurem VMAX casts aside expectations for this card type to include 3D style artwork, instead of embracing a more illustrated style by N-DESIGN, Inc. This completely exceeded my expectations for a Kyurem VMAX and joins with Mew VMAX, Pikachu VMAX, and the Eeveelutions as a potential top VMAX of the Sword & Shield era. The standard Kyurem V is drawn by takuyoa, who delivers a 3D style more along the lines of what we'd expect from this card type. However, take a closer look at the depth of the colors here. While standard, non-Full Art Pokémon-V doesn't get an actual etched texture, there is certainly a textured brush applied to the actual coloring, especially in the background and in Kyurem's wings.

Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include, so be sure to keep an eye on our coverage. You can stay tuned for previews of Lost Abyss cards as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCG right here at Bleeding Cool.