Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: Groudon, pokemon, World of Wonders

Primal Groudon Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: World Of Wonders

Use our Primal Groudon Raid Guide to take down this superpowered version of the Legendary Ground-type of Hoenn in Pokémon GO.

Article Summary Primal Groudon debuts in Pokémon GO's World of Wonders season with a special Raid Day.

Top counters include Mega Swampert and Primal Kyogre, also Shadow and non-Mega options.

A minimum of three expert trainers needed for Primal Groudon Raid, four or more recommended.

Shiny Primal Groudon catch rate is approximately 1 in 20, use Pinap Berry for Shinies.

We have now entered a new season in Pokémon GO, titled World of Wonders. March kicks this season off with a wave of content including the Island Guardians of Alola in Tier Five Raids and Shadow Raikou in Shadow Raids during the weekend. Today's raid guide for Pokémon GO players will help you assemble a team to take down Primal Groudon who will be featured in a special Raid Day this coming weekend. Let's get into it.

Top Primal Groudon Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top ten Primal Groudon counters as such:

Mega Swampert: Water Gun, Hydro Cannon

Primal Kyogre: Waterfall, Surf

Mega Blastoise: Water Gun, Hydro Cannon

Shadow Kyogre: Waterfall, Surf

Mega Gyarados: Waterfall, Aqua Tail

Shadow Gyarados: Waterfall, Aqua Tail

Shadow Swampert: Water Gun, Hydro Cannon

Shadow Feraligatr: Water Gun, Hydro Cannon

Kyogre: Waterfall, Surf

Swampert: Water Gun, Hydro Cannon

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Primal Groudon with efficiency.

Gyarados: Waterfall, Aqua Tail

Greninja: Water Shurkien, Hydro Cannon

Golisopod: Waterfall, Razor Shell

Kingler: Bubble, Crabhammer

Feraligatr: Water Gun, Hydro Cannon

Clawitzer: Water Gun, Crabhammer

Samurott: Waterfall, Hydro Cannon

Origin Forme Palkia: Dragon Tail, Aqua Tail

Empoleon: Waterfall, Hydro Cannon

Hisuian Samurott: Waterfall, Razor Shell

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Primal Groudon can be defeated with three trainers, but if you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have four or more players. Due to Primal Groudon's power, you'd better go in with four minimum just in case. Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon. If you get a Shiny, though, it is a guaranteed catch, so be sure to use a Pinap Berry.

Shiny Odds

The Shiny rate for Legendary Pokémon is approximately one in 20.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers! Be sure to check back on Bleeding Cool for daily updates on all things Pokémon GO.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!