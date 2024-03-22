Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: Groudon, pokemon, World of Wonders
Primal Groudon Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: World Of Wonders
Use our Primal Groudon Raid Guide to take down this superpowered version of the Legendary Ground-type of Hoenn in Pokémon GO.
Article Summary
- Primal Groudon debuts in Pokémon GO's World of Wonders season with a special Raid Day.
- Top counters include Mega Swampert and Primal Kyogre, also Shadow and non-Mega options.
- A minimum of three expert trainers needed for Primal Groudon Raid, four or more recommended.
- Shiny Primal Groudon catch rate is approximately 1 in 20, use Pinap Berry for Shinies.
We have now entered a new season in Pokémon GO, titled World of Wonders. March kicks this season off with a wave of content including the Island Guardians of Alola in Tier Five Raids and Shadow Raikou in Shadow Raids during the weekend. Today's raid guide for Pokémon GO players will help you assemble a team to take down Primal Groudon who will be featured in a special Raid Day this coming weekend. Let's get into it.
Top Primal Groudon Counters
Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top ten Primal Groudon counters as such:
- Mega Swampert: Water Gun, Hydro Cannon
- Primal Kyogre: Waterfall, Surf
- Mega Blastoise: Water Gun, Hydro Cannon
- Shadow Kyogre: Waterfall, Surf
- Mega Gyarados: Waterfall, Aqua Tail
- Shadow Gyarados: Waterfall, Aqua Tail
- Shadow Swampert: Water Gun, Hydro Cannon
- Shadow Feraligatr: Water Gun, Hydro Cannon
- Kyogre: Waterfall, Surf
- Swampert: Water Gun, Hydro Cannon
It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Primal Groudon with efficiency.
- Gyarados: Waterfall, Aqua Tail
- Greninja: Water Shurkien, Hydro Cannon
- Golisopod: Waterfall, Razor Shell
- Kingler: Bubble, Crabhammer
- Feraligatr: Water Gun, Hydro Cannon
- Clawitzer: Water Gun, Crabhammer
- Samurott: Waterfall, Hydro Cannon
- Origin Forme Palkia: Dragon Tail, Aqua Tail
- Empoleon: Waterfall, Hydro Cannon
- Hisuian Samurott: Waterfall, Razor Shell
How Many Trainers Are Needed?
Primal Groudon can be defeated with three trainers, but if you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have four or more players. Due to Primal Groudon's power, you'd better go in with four minimum just in case. Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon. If you get a Shiny, though, it is a guaranteed catch, so be sure to use a Pinap Berry.
Shiny Odds
The Shiny rate for Legendary Pokémon is approximately one in 20.
Happy raiding, fellow trainers! Be sure to check back on Bleeding Cool for daily updates on all things Pokémon GO.