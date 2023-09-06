Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: Mantyke, pokemon, pokemon cards, Pokemon TCG, Raging Surf

Pokémon TCG Japan's Raging Surf: Mantyke Illustration Rare

The artist rika, who debuted in the Pokémon TCG with Umbreon from Obsidian Flames, draws a Mantyke Illustration Rare in Japan's Raging Surf.

Pokémon TCG Japan has begun teasing the next Scarlet & Violet-era set. This new set is a Tera Garchomp-themed expansion titled Raging Surf. It hit shelves on September 22nd, and it includes 62 cards, not including Secret Rare cards. This expansion will continue a new feature we saw in July's new Japanese set, Ruler of the Black Flame, which saw the introduction of Tera Pokémon with a Tera type that differs from its standard typing. One Tera Pokémon that we know will have a unique Tera typing in this set will be Tera Garchomp ex. It will be a Water-type, hence the title Raging Surf. It has already been confirmed that this set will, in part, make up Scarlet & Violet – Paradox Rift, which will be our English-language Pokémon TCG set for August 2023. It is rumored that Scarlet & Violet – Paradox Rift will also combine with the cards from the upcoming Japanese ex Starter Sets featuring Tera Mewtwo ex and Tera Skeledirge ex, but we cannot yet confirm. Today, let's take a look at another Illustration Rare from this set featuring Mantyke.

The Mantyke Illustration Rare is the first-ever Secret Rare featuring this Pokémon. In fact, before Raging Surf, there was only one English-language Mantyke card before Diamond & Pearl. This card is illustrated by the artist rika, who debuted in the Pokémon TCG with Scarlet & Violet – Obsidian Flames with the Umbreon card. We saw rika flex with a Dragonair Illustration Rare in Japan's Pokémon Card 151, which will drop this month in English with Scarlet & Violet – 151, the international version of the set.

Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include, so be sure to keep an eye on our coverage. You can stay tuned for previews of Scarlet & Violet cards as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCG right here at Bleeding Cool.

