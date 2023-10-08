Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: pokemon, pokemon cards, Raging Surf, Tapu Koko

Pokémon TCG Japan's Raging Surf: Tapu Koko Illustration

Pokémon TCG Japan’s Raging Surf features a Tapu Koko ex Special Illustration Rare by artist Jerky who has become known for this card type.

Pokémon TCG Japan has released the next Scarlet & Violet-era set. This new set is a Tera Garchomp-themed expansion titled Raging Surf. It hit shelves on September 22, and it includes 62 cards, not including Secret Rare cards. This expansion will continue a new feature we saw in July's new Japanese set, Ruler of the Black Flame, which saw the introduction of Tera Pokémon with a Tera type that differs from its standard typing. One Tera Pokémon that we know will have a unique Tera typing in this set will be Tera Garchomp ex. It is a Water-type, hence the title Raging Surf. It has already been confirmed that this set will, in part, make up Scarlet & Violet – Paradox Rift, which will be our English-language Pokémon TCG set for November 2023. It is rumored that Scarlet & Violet – Paradox Rift will also combine with the cards from the upcoming Japanese ex Starter Sets featuring Tera Mewtwo ex and Tera Skeledirge ex, but we cannot yet confirm. Today, let's take a look at another Special Illustration Rare from this set.

The final Special Illustration Rare we're spotlighting in this newly released Japanese set features Tapu Koko. This bright and colorful Tapu Koko ex Special Illustration Rare sees artist Jerky use bright colors without black line art, simple shapes, and a detailed depiction of the Legendary Pokémon to brilliant effect. Jerky has been contributing to the Pokémon TCG since the early 2023 special set Crown Zenith. With just a year under their belt, Jerky has contributed multiple notable Illustration Rares, including Lumineon V from Crown Zenith, Tropius from Scarlet & Violet – Paldea Evolved, the Pidgey / Pidgeotto / Pidgeot ex sequence from Scarlet & Violet – Obsidian Flames, and now this card featuring the fan-favorite Alolan Island Guardian.

Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include, so be sure to keep an eye on our coverage. You can stay tuned for previews of Scarlet & Violet cards as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCG right here at Bleeding Cool.

