Pokémon TCG Japan's Raging Surf: Yveltal Illustration Rare

After debuting in Scarlet & Violet - Obsidian Flames, artist Masako Tomii contributes a Yveltal to Pokémon TCG Japan's Raging Surf.

Pokémon TCG Japan has begun teasing the next Scarlet & Violet-era set. This new set is a Tera Garchomp-themed expansion titled Raging Surf. It hit shelves on September 22, and it includes 62 cards, not including Secret Rare cards. This expansion will continue a new feature we saw in July's new Japanese set, Ruler of the Black Flame, which saw the introduction of Tera Pokémon with a Tera type that differs from its standard typing. One Tera Pokémon that we know will have a unique Tera typing in this set will be Tera Garchomp ex. It will be a Water-type, hence the title Raging Surf. It has already been confirmed that this set will, in part, make up Scarlet & Violet – Paradox Rift, which will be our English-language Pokémon TCG set for August 2023. It is rumored that Scarlet & Violet – Paradox Rift will also combine with the cards from the upcoming Japanese ex Starter Sets featuring Tera Mewtwo ex and Tera Skeledirge ex, but we cannot yet confirm. Today, let's take a look at look at another Illustration Rare from the set.

Illustration Rares allow for cards that aren't suited with mechanics like Pokémon ex to become chase cards. The standard Yveltal card from this set is a normal holo-rare, but now we get this exciting Secret Rare option as an Illustration Rare by artist Masako Tomii. Tomii depicts Yveltal kicking up a powerful vortex with its legendary wings. Tomii has been contributing to the Pokémon TCG since Scarlet & Violet – Obsidian Flames where they drew a Smoliv and a Gloom Illustration Rare. This is their third credit in the hobby.

Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include, so be sure to keep an eye on our coverage. You can stay tuned for previews of Scarlet & Violet cards as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCG right here at Bleeding Cool.

