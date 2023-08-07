Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: absol, pokemon, pokemon cards, Pokemon TCG, Ruler of the Black Flame

Pokémon TCG Japan's Ruler Of The Black Flame: Absol & Revavroom

Pokémon TCG Japan’s Ruler of the Black Flame includes a heavy-hitting line-up of Full Art Pokémon ex including Absol & Revavroom.

Pokémon TCG Japan has now released the newest Scarlet & Violet-era set. This new set is a Charizard-themed expansion titled Ruler of the Black Flame. It hit shelves on July 28th, and it includes 108 cards, not including Secret Rare cards. This expansion is the first to feature Tera Pokémon with a Tera type that differs from its standard typing. This feature is most prominently seen on the Dark-type Tera Charizard ex, but it also shows up on the Fire-type Tera Eiscue ex and Electric-type Tera Tyranitar ex. It has already been confirmed that this set will, in part, make up Scarlet & Violet – Obsidian Flames, which will be our English-language Pokémon TCG set for August 2023. It is also confirmed that Ruler of the Black Flame will combine with the cards from the upcoming Japanese ex Starter Decks as well as leftover cards from other Japanese sets this year. Today, we will take a look at some of the Full Art Pokémon ex that collectors have been pulling from packs of this set.

We have two Full Arts here: Absol ex by PLANETA Mochizuki and Revavroom ex by takuyoa. Revavroom ex also gets a Special Illustration Rare which you can see here in an earlier report on Ruler of the Black Flame. These Full Arts continue the standard style of Full Art Pokémon in the Scarlet & Violet era. Note the green linework on the Pokémon that is rendered over the foil so that it gleams when it moves around. These are textured cards with creative patterns employed for the backgrounds.

Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include, so be sure to keep an eye on our coverage. You can stay tuned for previews of Scarlet & Violet cards as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCG right here at Bleeding Cool.

